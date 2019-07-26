Labelexpo Europe 2019 Announces Details of Flexible Packaging Arena Show Feature

Narrow web label converters looking to enter the fast-growing flexible packaging market will learn everything they need to know at the Labelexpo Europe 2019 Flexible Packaging Arena, further details of which have been announced today.

Seen for the very first time at the show, the Flexible Packaging Arena will showcase both conventional and digital converting of stand-up pouches to GMP quality assurance standards, along with information on the opportunities currently offered by short run value added flexible packaging on mid-web in-line presses.

BOBST and its REVO partners Apex, AVT, DuPont, Esko, Flint Group and X-Rite will show a conventional BOBST M6 combination press with in-line lamination – including a world-first showing of GEW’s multi-point UV monitor (mUVm) in-line UV dose monitoring system. Xeikon will show for the first time its CX500 digital press in-line with a new pouch laminating system.

There will be 30-minute Flexible Packaging Arena demonstrations running several times a day over the four days of Labelexpo Europe 2019. They will also include a presentation from the industry-wide UVFoodSafe group on the work it is conducting on best practice in UV curing of indirect food contact materials.

Each session will be filmed live and relayed via large screens to show visitors. Sample packs will be available and representatives from the companies involved will be on hand to answer more detailed questions.

Lisa Milburn, managing director of Labelexpo Global Series, said: “Flexible packaging is one of the fastest growing and most exciting areas of the label and package printing industry, so we decided to incorporate it as a major feature at our 40th anniversary edition of Labelexpo Europe. We strongly encourage visitors to come along to at least one demonstration during the show and see this fantastic collaboration in action.”

Bobst REVO partner technologies include Apex GTT2.0 anilox technology with Bellissima DMS screening; AVT Helios Turbo HD automatic inspection system for wider-web platforms up to 670mm; DuPont Cyrel FAST thermal plates; Esko workflow automation and CDI Crystal XPS flexo platemaking; Flint Group food packaging compliant inks; and X-Rite Pantone color measurement and standardization systems.

Matteo Cardinotti, managing director of BOBST Firenze, said: “As the global market for flexible packaging continues to grow, the demand for shorter runs, connectivity and sustainability grows with it. BOBST has recently launched several ground-breaking innovations that will help converters and brand owners to set new standards in these areas.”

Filip Weymans, VP marketing, Xeikon, added: “Xeikon dry toner technology has the potential to expand the applications beyond self-adhesive labels - applications which still fit with narrow web converters. Pouches is one of those added value applications. It enables converters to expand their product offering and business potential beyond labels. We see the Labelexpo feature as the ideal platform to educate converters and print buyers on the application possibilities that digital printing can serve today.”

Jan De Roeck, marketing director - Industry Relations & Strategy, Esko, said: “At Esko, we see more and more of our customers diversify into adjacent businesses. For label converters with narrow web flexo and digital print and finishing equipment, it is a logical step to venture off in the production of flexible packages, pouches and wrappers. The path to excellence in flexible packaging production is not always straightforward and obvious. Esko endorses and supports the Flexible Packaging Arena initiative at Labelexpo Europe as it provides us with an ideal opportunity to educate and inform label converters of the workflow requirements and best practices for flexible packaging design and pre-press.”

Kelly Kolliopoulos, global marketing director Flint Group Narrow Web, added: “We are proudly partnering with the Flexible Packaging Arena and welcome the cross-industry approach that helps converters expand their capabilities. Our experts will explain the latest in Food Compliant Ink technologies being demonstrated, and clarify how to meet strict brand-owner demands.”

Show visitors can further deepen their flexible packaging knowledge by joining the Flexible Packaging master class, taking place on Thursday 26 September and run by industry expert Mike Fairley, author of the Label Academy guide to flexible packaging production. Additionally, they will be able to view HP’s food packaging compliant flexible packs on the HP Indigo stand.

Labelexpo Europe 2019 takes place from 24-27 September at Brussels Expo. The show is spread across nine exhibition halls, with over 600 exhibitors taking part.

For further information about the Flexible Packaging Arena, visit the dedicated web page, or visit the show website for details about Labelexpo Europe 2019.

Source: https://www.labelexpo-europe.com/