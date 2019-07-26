Helsinki to Host Europe’s Leading Graphene and Related Layered Materials Conference

Coinciding with Finland’s third EU presidency, Graphene Week 2019 will be held from 23-27 September at the Marina Congress Centre in Helsinki, Finland. Organised by the Graphene Flagship , a EU-funded research initiative, and hosted by VTT, the leading research and technology company in the Nordic countries, the conference will reveal the latest developments in graphene and related layered materials from the top experts in the field.

As one of the largest ever research projects funded by the European Commission — with a budget of €1 billion spread across its ten-year duration — the Graphene Flagship’s annual conference evidences the latest developments in the research and commercialisation of graphene and related layered materials.

Now in its 14th occurrence, the 2019 conference will focus heavily on the potential industrial applications for graphene, with an objective to encourage bright young scientists to commercialise their results of academic research into tangible products for use in industry.

Students, academics and industry representatives are invited to Graphene Week to listen to 30 world leading experts, witness over 100 oral presentations and network with 700 participants from countries around the world.

Featured topics for 2019 include graphene for wearable technologies, 5G technologies and energy technologies — as well as new revelations about newly developed layered materials and heterostructures.

Alongside this programme, the Graphene Flagship has organised a series of joint events to explore how graphene can be applied in industry. This includes a symposium co-organised by the European Space Agency, the Challenges and Solutions in Support of Human Space Exploration, which will be held on Thursday 26 September.

“Graphene Week will demonstrate the ambitious goals and outstanding achievements of the Graphene Flagship,” explained Jari Kinaret, director of the Graphene Flagship. "The Graphene Flagship has just passed its five-year mark and is increasingly focusing on the area with the potential to create the biggest impact in Europe — the commercialisation of graphene for use in industry."

“From Monday to Wednesday, visitors are invited to attend the Graphene Innovation Forum, a dedicated event to present the future roadmap of graphene. The event will examine the promising properties of graphene and related layered materials, focusing firmly on the needs and perspectives of industry.”

A full Graphene Week 2019 programme is available to view on the Graphene Flagship website. Registration for Graphene Week 2019 is also available online, where visitors are encouraged to register in advance to secure a space.

Source: https://graphene-flagship.eu/