Materials Testing 2019: Free Practitioner Sessions

As part of the Materials Testing 2019 (MT 2019) Exhibition, to be held from 3-5 September 2019 at The International Centre, Telford, UK, there will be a series of tutorial sessions for practitioners based on the fundamentals of some of the most important NDT methods. Entrance to the exhibition and tutorials is FREE and CPD points will be awarded for attendance at the sessions.

The 'Session E', as it is called, will be spread over two days: Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September 2019. It will run alongside the three technical streams that comprise the NDT 2019 annual conference and the commercial ‘Session D’, which will also be held in the exhibition area. The first day of the practitioner tutorial sessions will cover the past and present performance of ultrasound testing and day two will focus on digital radiography versus film.

To round off Session E, there will be a panel session where the presenters will be available to answer questions and further discuss the advantages and disadvantages, capabilities and limitations of the various techniques that have been presented. This will provide a great opportunity for practitioners to raise the challenges they face and receive an expert opinion on how to solve them. To view the full programme of Session E, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events/Materials-Testing-2019/session-e/.

Entrance to the practitioner sessions on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September at Materials Testing 2019 is FREE. Pre-register online to receive a fast-track bar code that will be emailed direct to you in advance of the show to enable you swift entry on the day. For further information and how to register, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events/Materials-Testing-2019/registration/. Details of how to claim the CPD points awarded will be provided at the session area in the exhibition hall.

Hotel accommodation

A choice of accommodation is available for delegates attending either the exhibition or conference. Both the Holiday Inn and International Hotel are within a one-minute walk of the conference venue and the Telford Centre Hotel is approximately a six-minute drive. Alternative accommodation is also available at the Telford Travelodge. The discounted rates can only be guaranteed until 2 August 2019. Limited spaces are available; to secure your place at this prestigious event, visit: https://www.bindt.org/events/Materials-Testing-2019/exhibition-accommodation/.

We look forward to seeing you at Materials Testing 2019.

Source: http://www.bindt.org