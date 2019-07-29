Eco-Friendly Metallic Alloys for Common Refrigerators

At the Laboratory of Novel Magnetic Materials of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (IKBFU), physicists are exploring magnetic materials as well as magnetostructural phase transition to develop an innovative magnetic cooling technology.

Alexander Kamantsev, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University. (Image credit: Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University)

The researchers have examined the properties of arsenic and manganese alloys that possess magnetocaloric characteristics.

Common refrigerators are known to use freon—a gas that is not environment-friendly. Freon has a detrimental effect on the ozone layer and leads to a greenhouse effect.

We have discovered that the manganese-arsenic alloy is one of the best to use in the technology of solid-state magnetic cooling at room temperature. Alexander Kamantsev, Researcher, Laboratory of Novel Magnetic Materials. IKBFU

The study results have been described in a prestigious scientific magazine, Journal of Alloys and Compounds.

Study co-authors include the research team from the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University and their coworkers from Donetsk Institute for Physics and Engineering named after A. A. Galkin, MISIS National University of Science and Technology, Wrocław University of Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and the Kotelnikov Institute of Radioengineering and Electronics of Russian Academy of Sciences.

