Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

Centorr Vacuum Industries Invests in its Applied Technology Center to Add Advanced Laboratory Firing Capabilities

Centorr Vacuum Industries announced it has added new furnace capability to its APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CENTER for customer use for process proofing, toll work, and process development runs.

Related Stories

The new furnace is based on Centorr’s successful Super VII platform (8”w x 8”h x 20”d useable volume) and will join two smaller System VII furnaces (6”W x 6”h x 15”d) and induction melting furnace, and a continuous belt furnace already in use.

This newly updated 2nd Generation Super VII design comes with several innovative features to allow the processing of a wide variety of metals, hardmetals, ceramics, and carbon/graphite composites. The furnace can be used for low temperature degassing, heat treating, annealing, brazing, and sintering of a variety of materials.

The new Super VII will be capable of operation with a refractory metal W/Mo hot zone up to 2000 °C in high-vacuum and positive pressures of inert Ar and N2 gases, as well as 2000 °C temperatures in positive pressure Hydrogen and Helium. The system will also be capable of partial pressures of inert gas from 1-1000 microns and partial pressures of H2 gas from 1-10 torr.

Because this new furnace design is built for flexibility, the refractory metal hot zone can be swapped out for a graphite hot zone with graphite heating elements and insulation in less than two (2) hours, allowing operation in vacuum or positive pressures of Ar or N2 gas to 2300 °C.

The unit also comes with a 1.5 HP cooling fan to allow for short furnace profiles and better modeling of heat treat runs requiring faster cooling.

Source: https://vacuum-furnaces.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Centorr Vacuum Industries. (2019, July 31). Centorr Vacuum Industries Invests in its Applied Technology Center to Add Advanced Laboratory Firing Capabilities. AZoM. Retrieved on August 01, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51799.

  • MLA

    Centorr Vacuum Industries. "Centorr Vacuum Industries Invests in its Applied Technology Center to Add Advanced Laboratory Firing Capabilities". AZoM. 01 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51799>.

  • Chicago

    Centorr Vacuum Industries. "Centorr Vacuum Industries Invests in its Applied Technology Center to Add Advanced Laboratory Firing Capabilities". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51799. (accessed August 01, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Centorr Vacuum Industries. 2019. Centorr Vacuum Industries Invests in its Applied Technology Center to Add Advanced Laboratory Firing Capabilities. AZoM, viewed 01 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51799.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »