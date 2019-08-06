Posted in | Packaging | Events

SHENMAO to Present at the 31st Annual Electronics Packaging Symposium

SHENMAO America, Inc. is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the 31st Annual Electronics Packaging Symposium- Small Systems Integration, scheduled to take place Sept. 5-6, 2019 in Binghamton, NY. Watson Tseng, General Manager, SHENMAO America, will present “New-Generation, Low-Temperature Lead-Free Solder for SMT Assembly.”

This two-day program brings together leaders in academia, industry and government to share up-to-date quality information on various topics of electronics packaging, and provides opportunities to network, share expertise, learn, and build partnerships.

SAC305 is the major solder alloy after RoHS was adopted by the European Union. Since its melting temperature is relatively higher than eutectic SnPb alloy, the peak reflow temperature increases. This presentation will discuss how the transformation in the assembly industry impacts the component requirement, and the deformation probability (warpage) of a flat component is increased, impacting production yield. A lead-free, low-temperature SMT solder is needed to resolve this dilemma.

Mr. Tseng has been with SHENMAO Technology since 2001, and is Vice President of R&D and General Manager of SHENMAO America. He has more than 17 years of experience in the development of fluxes, alloys, and solder pastes for the SMT and semiconductor industries. Mr. Watson received his Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Taiwan University.

SHENMAO has successfully been approved by many international well-known electronic manufacturers. The company strives to offer the best quality without compromising cost and time-to-market while providing maximum value to all customers. SHENMAO America, Inc. blends SMT solder paste at its facility in San Jose, CA for distribution in North America.

Source: http://www.shenmao.com

