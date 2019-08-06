The TESCAN CLARA SEM Pushes the Boundaries of Materials Characterization

TESCAN CLARA, Ultra-High Resolution Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) takes materials characterization to the next level. Building on the technological success of the S8000 platform, the CLARA is an extremely versatile SEM designed with the needs of materials scientists in mind providing uncompromising performance across a vast array of different material types.

Achieving sub-nanometer resolution, the TESCAN CLARA will reveal the finest details about the structure of your material. TESCAN’s unique Wide Field Optics™ allow you to quickly locate areas of interest at magnifications as low as 2x before zooming in to understand their makeup.

TESCAN CLARA also offers excellent resolution at low beam energies making it ideal for imaging beam sensitive and non-conductive samples. Excellent low energy performance also makes it ideal for surface topography measurements. TESCAN CLARA is the ideal choice for central analytical facilities and materials research labs that value not only low kV resolution, but also the ability to select secondary and backscattered electron contrast methods to explore the information that the sample may contain.

While the system’s optics have been designed specifically for imaging, the chamber has been optimized for microanalysis. It has been thoughtfully designed to integrate a large number of analytical detectors and spectrometers, allowing you to customize the configuration to suit your specific application and providing the flexibility to carry out more complex experiments.

Next generation hardware and precision optics make the CLARA an asset for any central imaging facility, materials characterization lab or industrial inspection operation. The intuitive and modular user interface can be tailored to the needs of each operator, helping accelerate their individual workflows. Setup routines and optimal imaging conditions enable novice users to easily capture high quality images and bring higher end functionalities well within their reach.

We are convinced that TESCAN CLARA will be known not only for its high analytical throughput, but also for its reliability and ease of use, which makes this solution very cost effective to the customers.

Petr Klímek, Product Manager, TESCAN

TESCAN CLARA is a field free SEM designed to meet the needs of multipurpose microscopy facilities interested in morphological and compositional analysis of a vast range of materials at the micro and nanoscale. Thanks to unique In-Beam detection TESCAN CLARA is a highly flexible SEM that offers advanced imaging capabilities which are valued across the field of sciences.

We look forward to introducing TESCAN’s new analytical portfolio, headlined with the TESCAN CLARA, at Microscopy & Microanalysis 2019 in Portland. Capable of handling the most demanding scenarios and applications ranging from advanced materials, the CLARA is ideal for anything from high-end research to teaching.

Bruno Janssens, Chief Product Officer, TESCAN

The CLARA continues TESCAN’s proud history of providing cutting edge SEMs for even the most demanding requirements. TESCAN is accepting orders for the CLARA immediately with delivery of the first systems in Q1 2020.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TESCAN USA Inc.. (2019, August 06). The TESCAN CLARA SEM Pushes the Boundaries of Materials Characterization. AZoM. Retrieved on August 06, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51855.

  • MLA

    TESCAN USA Inc.. "The TESCAN CLARA SEM Pushes the Boundaries of Materials Characterization". AZoM. 06 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51855>.

  • Chicago

    TESCAN USA Inc.. "The TESCAN CLARA SEM Pushes the Boundaries of Materials Characterization". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51855. (accessed August 06, 2019).

  • Harvard

    TESCAN USA Inc.. 2019. The TESCAN CLARA SEM Pushes the Boundaries of Materials Characterization. AZoM, viewed 06 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51855.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

More Content from TESCAN USA Inc.

See all content from TESCAN USA Inc.