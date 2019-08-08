Adler and Allan Announces New Brand

Leading environmental risk reduction company Adler and Allan, has launched a new brand and logo which is part of the strategy to bring its group of companies together and reflect an enhanced range of services and solutions.

The benefit to customers is a more comprehensive set of solutions from one customer focused team. Bringing together knowledge, expertise and equipment Adler and Allan will provide market leading 24/7-365 environmental risk reduction services through preventative and responsive services and solutions.

A brand is more than just fonts and colours, it is about the people and the story. As part of the brand project Adler and Allan has also developed a suite of new employee values. These were developed in-house by a cross section of employees across different parts of the business to ensure they reflect the key priorities.

Bob Contreras, Group Chairman, said: “I am really excited to be entering the next phase of our journey. The new brand and employee values will unite the business, giving us one common purpose, which will benefit our customers in many ways.”

Contreras explained how the brand roll out would take place: “Where we do need to replace physical items such as van livery and PPE this will be done when the item is worn out. Afterall, we are an environmental company so we wouldn't just throw something away that is still usable.”

Adler and Allan started trading as Coal and Coke Merchants in London back in 1926 and since then, through over 90 years of steady growth and strategic acquisition, the Adler and Allan Group has grown to become Britain’s leading supplier of spill response, technical, fuel and environmental risk reduction services.

Source: https://www.adlerandallan.co.uk/