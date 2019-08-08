Infinite Opportunities for Labels and Beyond with HP Indigo at Labelexpo Europe 2019

Labelexpo Europe 2019, in collaboration with HP Indigo, the world leader in digital labels and packaging, today revealed further details of the company’s portfolio of digital presses and solutions to drive new high-value applications for labels and packaging converters that will be seen at the show – Labelexpo’s 40th anniversary edition. This will be complemented by a full partner ecosystem created to support profitable growth and new business opportunities.

Taking center stage at the largest label event in the world in Hall 5 Patio (Stand 5C200) at Brussels Expo, over September 24-27, HP Indigo will hold live demonstrations of its market-leading solutions, printing new, high-growth applications including brand protection, food applications, sustainable digital flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, and IML.

"Since Labelexpo 2017, HP Indigo customers have grown business dramatically thanks to consistent innovation. The HP Indigo booth will showcase this innovation as well as new solutions that will enable continued profitable growth for the Indigo customers, including security labels, shrink sleeves, and pouches," said Alon Bar-Shany, general manager, HP Indigo.

A focal point of the stand will be the HP Indigo 8000 Digital Press, the most productive narrow-web press printing at 262ft (80m) per minute. This will run in line with the ABG Fast Track die, demonstrating how to save money with analog to HP Indigo conversion. The HP Indigo 6900 Digital Press, the world’s best-selling digital printing technology, will be shown along with a world of profitable applications including brand protection, digital embellishments and VDP. The many samples on display will highlight the outstanding versatility of the presses and how thousands of customers are leveraging HP Indigo LEP technology to grow and innovate.

Specific HP innovations also on display include:

HP Indigo Digital Pouch Factory

Visitors will see in action the highly productive HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press for endless possibilities in label, shrink sleeve, and flexible packaging production. The HP Indigo Digital Pouch Factory makes its debut at the show, demonstrating how to expand businesses beyond traditional flexible packaging applications using the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press, Pack Ready Lamination, and Karlville pouch-making machine.

Visitors are invited to customize shrink sleeves and pouches on the HP Stand. Products will be delivered during the daily HP happy hour.

Digital embellishing

Another highlight at the HP stand is the HP digital embellishment portfolio, including ElectroInk Silver for a rainbow of metallic colors, HP Indigo GEM for digital embellishments including foil, spot, tactile, cast and cure in single-pass printing, and a print-over-foil solution using the HP Indigo 6900 Digital Press in line with the KURZ DM-JETLINER®.

Security and brand protection

In the security area, HP will showcase its brand protection offerings including HP Indigo ElectroInks Invisible Yellow and Invisible Blue coupled with software and cloud-based solutions that allow anti-counterfeiting marks, and protected track and trace solutions.

Automation

HP will also demonstrate how to automate and optimize production to produce more jobs per day. Converters can experience online, web-to-pack workflow solutions to learn how to produce more jobs per shift and increase efficiencies for brands of all sizes.

The latest version of HP Production Pro for Labels and Packaging is allowing customers to benefit from a faster RIP and better connectivity through the cloud. Additional automation tools to be shown include OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) monitoring and EPM (Enhanced Productivity Mode) Analyzer. Visitors will also learn about the new HP PrintOS Marketplace, a community hub aimed to boost capabilities through HP partner and third-party solutions.

Desktop labeling solutions

HP Specialty Printing Systems (SPS) OEM partners will demonstrate a wide range of desktop labeling applications, from prime and sub-prime through GHS and industrial, enabled by HP Thermal Inkjet Technology.

HP SPS will showcase new print capabilities and features using small footprint and snap-in/snap-out swapping between dye and pigment inks to support a wide array of substrates, including glossy and matte.

In an in-store customization experience, Afinia Label, the first HP OEM partner to adopt the HP SI-1300 print engine, will demonstrate how desktop label printing offers brands the perfect solution to engage consumers.

HP Service Edge

Visitors to the stand can learn about the benefits of HP Service Edge from HP services. With HP Predictive Press Care, potential issues or failures can be predicted before they occur, using artificial intelligence and real-time press data algorithms analyzing data sent to the HP Care Center. HP experts contact operators with issue resolution and corrective action before production is impacted.

Labelexpo Europe 2019 covers nine exhibition halls, with over 600 exhibitors taking part.

Source: https://www.labelexpo-europe.com/