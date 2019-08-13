Aircuity Announces Addition of BACnet® Client Capability, Allowing Complete Picture of Facility Operation

Aircuity, creator of measurably better environments, is excited to announce the addition of BACnet Client capability to the Aircuity platform. This critical interoperability feature is designed to give customers a cost-effective way to view a broad picture of their facility’s operation. The company has also announced a newly released set of enhancements to the MyAircuity platform.

BACnet Client allows the Aircuity platform to integrate additional points available on the network from building systems and present them alongside Aircuity’s data, reducing integration costs and giving clients an easy way to get a holistic view of all key building parameters. BACnet Client is currently available on all new Aircuity projects and can be remotely loaded on customers’ existing systems.

“We believe that BACnet Client allows Aircuity to cost effectively bring more valuable information into our dashboard analytics,” stated vice president, sales, Pete Hmelyar. “Now our customers can view more data in one place, which saves time and helps when diagnosing any sort of issue within the building.”

In addition, Aircuity recently released a series of enhancements to its MyAircuity platform that include:

Chinese language now supported in customer web pages

Additional graphs from the Graphing and Exporting feature added to dashboard

Flow driver dashboard updated to be based on rooms rather than on test areas, making data easier for users to identify

System will now publish a points list and save it to the web in users’ document directories

Graphing and Exporting now allows user to zoom into less than a 24-hour period

Flow reductions dashboard now supports rooms with multiple supply devices

Source: http://www.aircuity.com/