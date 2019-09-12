Posted in | Business | Events

Aircuity Announces Release of WELL Building Standard Vodcast and Webinar Offering

Aircuity, creator of measurably better environments, announces the release of its new educational vodcast. This vodcast discusses the WELL Building Standard, the effects of the indoor environment on well-being and the important Air Concept.

The rapidly growing WELL Building Standard explores how design, operations and behaviors within the places where we live, work, learn and play can be optimized to advance human health and well-being. IWBI’s Angela Spangler hosts the vodcast and walks through the basics of the Standard with a deeper dive on the Air Concept. She also takes a look at the changes that are encompassed by the standard’s second iteration, WELL v2, and case studies showing the impactful results of a WELL Certified project.

To view this vodcast visit:  https://youtu.be/SKla_6O0NPA

Aircuity also invites you to the live webinar hosted by Angela on September 24th at 12:00pm EST. Upon completing the webinar, you will have a working knowledge of the WELL Building Standard and attendees will also be eligible to receive 1 AIA CEU or 1 Engineering PDH through a NY State Certifying Agency. To register visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7183686008889368589

