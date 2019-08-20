Nihon Superior to Introduce TipSave N Flux-cored Solder at NEPCON Asia

Nihon Superior Co. Ltd., an advanced joining material supplier, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #1G08 at the NEPCON ASIA (NEPCON SOUTH CHINA) Show, scheduled to take place Aug, 28-30, 2019 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in China. The company will celebrate the achievements produced by the well-known SN100C® lead-free alloy. TipSave N flux-cored solder wire will be introduced and SN100CVTM P608 D4 solder paste will be shown.

SN100C has been widely accepted as a leading lead-free soldering alloy since it was invented by Nihon Superior’s President Tetsuro Nishimura. The silver-free SN100C alloy delivers a stable microstructure in an alloy that can accommodate the long-term cyclic strains and impact loading to which a solder joint can be subjected. The micro-addition of nickel enhances the performance of SnCu resulting in smooth and bright fillets with few shrinkage defects and a stable microstructure with minimal growth of the interfacial intermetallic, ensuring highly reliable solder joints.

The newly developed TipSave N flux cored solder wire extends soldering iron tip life by 3X. Paired with the (032) no-clean, halogen-free cored-flux, it provides fast wetting and low spattering. TipSave N is a good match for hand soldering as well as continuous robotic soldering as it reduces required soldering tip change overs, increasing production while reducing cost.

SN100CVTM P608 D4 is a completely halogen free, lead-free, no-clean solder paste. Unlike silver-containing alloys that derive their strength from a dispersion of fine particles of eutectic Ag 3 Sn, SN100CV gains its strength from solute atoms in the tin matrix of the joint. The paste provides excellent wetting and reduces voiding.

Nihon Superior continues to offer solutions to the challenges facing the electronics industry, such as improvements in reliability, thermally stable joining, and lead-free die attach. For more information about Nihon Superior’s new solder pastes and lead-free products, visit us at booth #518 or at www.nihonsuperior.co.jp/english .

