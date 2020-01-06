Nihon Superior to Exhibit TipSave N at APEX 2020

Nihon Superior Co. Ltd., an advanced joining material supplier, is pleased to announce plans to showcase its new TipSave N flux-cored solder wire in Booth #2043 at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb. 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The company also will exhibit SN100CV P608 D5 solder paste.

When a solder joint is made with a soldering iron, the tin reacts with the iron plating on the tip, gradually eroding it. Eventually the underlaying copper is exposed resulting in damage to the tip. TipSave N slows this erosion, extending the tip life by 3X and reducing the replacement cost of soldering tips. Paired with the (032) no-clean, halogen-free cored-flux, it provides fast wetting and low spattering. TipSave N is a good match for hand soldering as well as continuous robotic soldering as it reduces required soldering tip change overs, increasing production while reducing cost.

SN100CV® P608 D5 is a completely halogen free, lead-free, no-clean solder paste. Unlike silver-containing alloys that derive their strength from a dispersion of fine particles of eutectic Ag 3 Sn, SN100CV gains its strength from solute atoms in the tin matrix of the joint. Although silver-free, in tensile tests the SN100CV® alloy matches the strength of SAC305 while maintaining a high level of resistance to impact loading.

The P608 flux medium provides wetting comparable with that of halogen containing paste even though it is completely halogen-free. SN100CV P608 D5 delivers excellent performance over a wide range of component types, including very fine pitch, and process parameters.

Nihon Superior continues to offer solutions to the challenges facing the electronics industry, such as improvements in reliability, thermally stable joining, and lead-free die attach. For more information about Nihon Superior’s new flux-cored wire, solder pastes and lead-free products, visit us at booth #2043 or at www.nihonsuperior.co.jp/english .

Source: http://nihonsuperior.co.jp/english/