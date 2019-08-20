Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Clean Technology

Easy-to-Clean Laboratory Flowmeter

Rugged, clean bore Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) and 316 Stainless Steel or glass construction makes the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises ideal for a wide range of laboratory applications and very easy to clean between experiments.

Widely proven to handle flows from laminar to turbulent (2 ml/min to 20 litres/min), and largely immune from viscosity, the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter is a perfect non-invasive tool for almost any laboratory flow metering application. No moving parts mean that the Atrato delivers highly reliable operation even over extended periods of time.

The Atrato offers true inline non-invasive flow measurement without the contorted flow path and disadvantages of alternative ultrasonic flowmeter designs. Available in 60°C and 110°C temperature versions as well as a 30 bar higher pressure model - Atrato flowmeters use proprietary ‘time-of-flight’ ultrasonic technology that enable them to operate over wide flow ranges with accuracy better than ±1.0% of reading.

Supplied as standard, Atrato flowmeter software enables data recording via an external computer. With features that provide monitoring, reporting and management of flow data - the Atrato flow software delivers a continuous picture of your experiment and a reliable alternative to restrictive and costly manual metering. Users can select from a wide variety of functions and time periods over which to store their results.  Flow data sets are saved as .csv files which can then be imported directly to a wide range of programmes for later manipulation and analysis.

To watch a video introduction to the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter range please visit https://www.atratoflowmeters.com/.

Source: http://www.flowmeters.co.uk/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2019, August 20). Easy-to-Clean Laboratory Flowmeter. AZoM. Retrieved on August 20, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51953.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Easy-to-Clean Laboratory Flowmeter". AZoM. 20 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51953>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Easy-to-Clean Laboratory Flowmeter". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51953. (accessed August 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2019. Easy-to-Clean Laboratory Flowmeter. AZoM, viewed 20 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51953.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.

See all content from Titan Enterprises Ltd.