Seika to Showcase Routers, PCB Cleaners and More at SMTAI

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #410 at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Seika will showcase a complete line up of leading-edge equipment, including the latest models from McDry, Sayaka, SAWA, Unitech and MALCOM.

The Sayaka SAM-CT23S tabletop router with color CCD camera offers automatic alignment compensation with fiducial marks and automatic program change with QR code. With AC115V operation, no compressed air is necessary.  Advanced image processing software allows easy programming and CAD based offline programming.

The SAWA SC-145GAE Ultrasonic Squeegee Cleaner presents a new solution for lead-free solder pastes for squeegees as well as other tools such as scrapers, spatulas and misprinted PCBs. It features easy operation, a synchronous ultrasonic effect, and is compatible with the SAWA Fully Automatic. The X-and Y-axis of ultrasonic waves are synthesized in the 13 liter tank, working with the solvent to maximize cleaning ability.

Seika also will highlight the UNITECH UC-250M-CV PCB Board Cleaner. The UC-250M-CV takes all the features of the UC-250M and adds a dual cleaning feature using a combination of a brush roller with the silicone/adhesive cleaning rollers. The combination dual dust removal system assures better results than a single brush or adhesive roller system.

The MALCOM RCX Series Modular Reflow Oven Profiling System offers complete profiling of reflow ovens, including oven temperature, video imaging, O2 concentration and convection air velocity. It verifies that ovens are performing at optimal conditions, and enables users to troubleshoot problem areas.

The MALCOM PCU-02V Spiral Viscometer is designed for expensive material testing and analysis by obtaining the viscosity characteristics with only a 0.2cc sample. MALCOM’s unique Spiral Sensor provides continuous measurement of non-newtonian fluids with good repeatability.

The award-winning McDry MCU-201A, 1%RH model with new, optimized fast dehumidification drying unit and data logger also will be featured at the show.

Stop by the Seika booth during SMTA International to see these and much more from Seika!

Source: http://www.seikausa.com

