Executive Polymer Joins Plastics Industry with Customized Polymer Distribution for Leading End Markets

Executive Polymer, LLC announces the launch of a new distribution company in Northborough, Massachusetts, which provides comprehensive polymer offerings to a range of North American end markets, including consumer goods, electronics, building and construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy.

The company was founded with a mission to provide high quality polymeric materials and first-class customer service. Executive Polymer represents a portfolio of resins from global manufacturers including commodity (polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and engineering (polycarbonate, polyamide, polyolefin elastomers, thermoplastic polyurethane) materials.

Executive Polymer fulfills the need for customized material procurement, handling and distribution; a service uncommon in traditional and transactional distribution. “We will work with industry leading supply partners to not only source and distribute quality materials, but to also offer value-added services, including down-packing, re-packaging, warehousing and comprehensive supply chain management,” says Gregory Bagnoli, Founder & CEO.

Executive Polymer is looking forward to supporting the growing plastics industry by supplying injection molders, extruders and OEM’s with the highest quality of materials and service.

Source: https://www.executivepolymer.com/