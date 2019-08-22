PDR Announces Record Sales of E6 Series Focused Infrared Rework Systems Leading up to SMTAI

PDR, a leading manufacturer of BGA rework systems, test, and inspection equipment since 1985, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit in Booth #1125 at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Both the E6S Evolution Rework System and E3G Gold Rework System will be at the show for demonstrations.

PDR’s Gantry Level Focused Infrared Rework System Models E6XL and E6S are designed to rework PCBs up to 24” (610 mm). PDR’s unique Gantry design offers full rework access to devices placed on the leading edges of medium to large PCB formats in a simple and convenient to use rework system.

Winner of the 2018 Global Technology Award for Rework Systems, PDR’s E6 series utilizes PDR’s patented Focused IR Rework Technology with visible IR component targeting as well as infrared pre-heating from below for superior thermal balancing of the PCB during the rework process.

Defense entities, contract manufacturers, research and telecom customers have identified PDR’s E6 technology as the system of choice for the machine’s ease of use, effective rework and flexibility to tackle a wide range of applications. Priced below fully automated systems, PDR’s simple design and easy to master rework systems are built to ensure that they are virtually maintenance free, offering years of useful service with many PDR systems built in the 1980s still in service.

PDR Rework Systems remains at the forefront of rework technology by providing air nozzle free systems with advanced in-process control features and visible light that takes the guesswork out of rework. PDR X-Ray Solutions was founded in 2012, distributing and supporting X-Ray Solutions for industry under the PDR Brand as well as other well-known X-Ray Brands.

