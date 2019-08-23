Seika Adds FAI Checker and PCB Measurement Software to SMTAI Lineup

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, today announced plans to exhibit in Booth #410 at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Seika will showcase the Tsuchiyama n=1 Checker FAI and Kyowa PCAS Software Series for PCB Measurement.

The n=1 revolutionary automatic first-article inspection tool checks component presence and orientation and verifies LCR values (induction, capacitance, resistance) 10x faster. Additionally, it speeds up visual inspection with camera magnification.

The n=1 features a 350K resolution optical verification camera to aid in visual inspection of components, orientation and serial numbers. The probe unit offers seven individual probe sets for testing virtually any component size.

The PCAS Series enables users to evaluate printed circuit assemblies (PCAs) easily with intuitive operation. Perform real-time recording, analyze data and create reports in accordance with IPC/JEDEC-9704A with the easy-to-use measurement software.

