KRAIBURG to Showcase New TPE Compounds for Automotive at T-PLAS

KRAIBURG TPE is highlighting its new thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds for automotive and consumer applications at the T-PLAS exhibition, to be held from September 18 to 21, 2019, at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand, at Booth Q09.

KRAIBURG TPE Innovation at the Show

For exteriors, the newly innovated lightweight TPE, which focuses on low density to enhance the performance of the product and promote energy savings, is suited for a range of applications in the automotive sector. In addition to their weather resistance and UV resistance, TPEs that are specially developed for automotive exterior applications also feature cost-effective processing.

For interiors, KRAIBURG TPE offers a high performance TPE range, such as its FG/SF THERMOLAST® K series, which features low-emission, low-odor, and UV-resistant compounds that are easy to process as well as enable comfort and improve interior air quality. These compounds satisfy the market criteria for VOCs and SVOCs.

TPEs by KRAIBURG TPE developed for the automotive industry exhibit optimal long-term stability when exposed to high temperatures and when in contact with motor oils and greases. Applications include molting elements, grommets, timing belt covers, E-box gaskets, battery seals and more.

Source: http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com/en/