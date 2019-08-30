The Murray Percival Company to Support MIRTEC’s Award-Winning AOI at SMTAI

Murray Percival Company, the leading supplier to the Midwest's electronics industry, is pleased to announce that they will be available to demo the MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI machine* at booth #305 at SMTA International, scheduled to take place September 24-25, 2019 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

The all new MV-6 OMNI 3D AOI Machine combines MIRTEC’s exclusive 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera Technology with their proprietary OMNI-VISION® 3D Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré Technology to provide precision inspection of SMT devices on finished PCB assemblies.

MIRTEC’s exclusive 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera System is designed and manufactured by MIRTEC for use with its complete product range of inspection equipment.

MIRTEC’s proprietary Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré Technology, provides superior 3D inspection of SMT and Thru-Hole devices up to 25mm tall. This industry acclaimed technology yields precise height measurement data used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as solder volume post reflow. Fully configured the new MIRTEC MV-6 OMNI machines feature four (4) 10 Mega Pixel Side-View Cameras in addition to the 15 Mega Pixel Top-Down Camera. There is little doubt that this new technology has set the standard by which all other inspection equipment are measured.

Schedule your personal appointment today to see MIRTEC’s line of AOI systems and other products at SMTAI that can improve your process by calling (800) 405-1730 or e-mail [email protected]

* Available through Murray Percival in MI, OH, IN, KY, and W.PA

Source: http://www.murraypercival.com/