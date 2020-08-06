Murray Percival Co. Helps RA Miller Upgrade Filtration with PUREX

The Murray Percival Company, the leading supplier to the Midwest's electronics industry, today announced the sale of 28 PUREX FumeCubes to RAMI. The sale was facilitated by Murray Percival’s Business Development Manager Dave Meert.

“We decided to go with the PUREX brand after running several head to head test against several competing companies,” commented Abe Corliss, Program Manager, RAMI. “PUREX outpaced the competition when it came to air movement, aesthetics, pricing, and customer service. Working with Dave Meert, our sales representative from Murray Percival, and Brad Banfill from PUREX, we were able to ensure that all of our filtering needs were able to be met before a unit was selected for our trials. They took the time to go through each of our applications and make sure we had exactly what we were looking for.”

PUREX FumeCube fume extraction analogue units are an economical choice with same quality build and functionality. All units come equipped with filter blocked warning capabilities, both visual and audible, which helps avoid down time. This unit comes standard with a HEPA/Chemical main filter and pre-filter pad.

RAMI values the health and safety of their employees, and this purchase will replace all their older fume extraction units over the next year. “We want our employees to be working in a safe and healthy work environment, and air quality is a large part of that,” added Corliss.

The new FumeCubes will be used in hand soldering, tin dipping, and thermal stripping applications. By replacing aging units with newer, more efficient units, RAMI will be improving their facility’s air quality and also help with some of the visual aspects of hand soldering by extracting the smoke created in the process away immediately and keeping the operators’ line of sight clear.

For more information about The Murray Percival Company and PUREX, contact Murray Percival today by calling 800-405-1730, e-mailing [email protected], or visiting https://www.murraypercival.com/category/202/PUREX.

Source: www.murraypercival.com