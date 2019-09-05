Altair Semiconductor Receives SoftBank Corp.’s NB-IoT Validation for its Cellular IoT Chipset, ALT1250

Altair Semiconductor, a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has announced ALT1250’s validation for NB-IoT at SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) in addition to CAT M1. Following this announcement, the chipset is now active on SoftBank’s network.

The validation enables ALT1250 based products to operate on SoftBank’s network; addressing the demand for low power cellular-connected smart meters, telematics devices, trackers, wearables, and home appliances.

Altair’s optimized cellular IoT chipsets are the industry’s most advanced, providing the market’s lowest power consumption; enabling the longest battery life for cellular IoT. Commercially available, they feature a hardware-based security framework and a rich set of features including integrated MCU and GNSS, ideal for integration in a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.

"Altair's ALT1250 chipset is one of the outstanding Cellular IoT solutions,” said Takenori Kobayashi, Vice President, Device Technology Division, Network Unit, Technology Unit, SoftBank Corp. "As a market leader in IoT, SoftBank is constantly looking for chipset platforms that will boost our connectivity range. We believe the ALT1250 can make us stand out in the global marketplace, and provide increased value to our customers. More plans with Altair’s ALT1250 are yet to come."

“SoftBank is a world leader in cellular IoT, and we are proud to have been validated by them,” said Ilan Reingold, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing at Altair Semiconductor. “We are delighted to have been successfully tested for interoperability and look forward to finding new opportunities in Japan, where Altair already has an excellent track record.”

ALT1250 enables the longest battery life of all NB-IoT chipsets available. It is also the most highly integrated dual-mode chipset in the market.

Source: https://altair-semi.com/