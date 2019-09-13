IAAM Organized the European Advanced Materials Congress – Largest Scientific Hub for Advanced Materials

The International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) organizedthe prestigious European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC 2019) on a cruise ship between Stockholm, Sweden and Helsinki, Finland from 11th – 14th August 2019. It was the 27th assembly of the Advanced Materials Congress Series and it was graced with the participation of 393 researchers and industry decision makers from over 50 countries.

During the congress the IAAM award for “Researcher of the Year 2019” was conferred to Prof. Enge Wang, Vice President at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) & President Emeritus, Peking University, China. He received the award for his legendary contributions and research in the Atomistic world.

Advanced Materials Laureate was awarded Dr. Frank Engelke from Bruker Corp, Germany. Other awards such as IAAM Young Scientist also got recognition during the 27th assembly. The Best Oral Presentation Award and Poster Presentation Award was awarded at the closing ceremony of the congress. The congress also witnessed the release of six new books in the area of Advanced Materials.

– It was a very nice experience to attend. The congress is well organized and unique in its format. By putting different disciplines in a single platform you encourage the prospects to learn new things related to their fields. I will definitely recommend this conference, says Prof. Rainer Eichberger, Helmholtz-Zentrum, Berlin.

The congress was organized on the theme “The multi-inter-trans-disciplinary research, innovations, and technology”, as an attempt to highlight the recent advances and develop ways to translate research into significant tangible results. The 27th Assembly of AMC started its journey with the motto ‘Knowledge Experience at Sea’ to give the scientific community a chance to be away from their daily lives, in the quietness of the Baltic sea, and delve deep into the ocean of scientific knowledge and research. The 27th Assembly of AMC ran with 28 thematic sessions including 95 keynote/invited lectures, a series of oral & poster presentations, welcome ceremony, and IAAM felicitation ceremony.

Upcoming congresses:

9 - 11 October 2019, Stockholm, Sweden – European Advanced Nanomaterials Congress

31 October - 4 November 2019, Singapore – Asian Advanced Materials Congress

8 - 13 December 2019, Orlando, USA – American Advanced Materials Congress

2 - 5 February 2020, Sydney, Australia – Advanced Materials World Congress

23 - 25 March 2020, Stockholm, Sweden - Advanced Functional Materials Congress

09 - 11 June 2020, Stockholm, Sweden - European Composite Materials Congress

26 - 28 August 2020, Stockholm, Sweden - European Advanced Materials Congress

For more information about the 27th Advanced Materials Congress:

https://www.iaamonline.org/blog/report-of-the-27th-assembly-of-advanced-materials-congress/

Source: https://www.iaamonline.org