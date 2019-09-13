Posted in | Aluminum / Aluminium

Anodized Aluminum Melds with Casual Restaurant Chain

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, produces materials for architectural, building, and construction applications – notably, Shake Shack locations worldwide.

Shake Shack’s project designers sought an authentic metal look that transitioned well between the unique colors at each Shake Shack location. For the color and finish, they chose the real metallic look of coil anodized aluminum by Lorin Industries, Inc. It complements Metafor™ structural ribbed panels by ATAS International, creating a robust and distinctive horizontal profile with a concealed fastener system.

Across Shake Shack locations around the globe, you can spot the complementary colors of Lorin anodized aluminum. These include Zinc, Antique Copper, ColorIn® BlackMatt, Copper Penny, and ColorIn® Dark Bronze. Lorin anodized aluminum was the only material that embodied the authentic luster of original metal while holding up to heavy use from a constant flow of customers. Counter condiments wipe right off the surface without leaving stains on the beautiful, functional finish, unlike original zinc and copper surface materials. The cost-effective Lorin finish resists fingerprinting and doesn’t degrade when exposed to cleaning solvents, ensuring the sleek yet rugged urban wall pattern retains its original characteristic aesthetics.

As the trendy chain expands into dozens of new locations, the rich color of Lorin’s anodized aluminum on the bold contours of the wall panels will be a recognizable and signature look for the Shake Shack organization for years to come.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/

