Sherwin-Williams Wins HACCP Vote of Confidence for Specialist Flooring Systems

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings has been awarded an internationally-recognised food and beverage industry standard accreditation for a specialist range of flooring systems designed for manufacturing and processing plants across EMEA.

Jeremy Waterhouse, Flooring Product Manager, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings.

The Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) body has certified the company’s FasTop range of decorative flooring systems which can be adapted for diverse industrial and commercial uses.

HACCP operates a rigorous product certification scheme for equipment, materials and services used by food industry operators to ensure food is protected against any risk of contamination.

“When choosing these flooring systems from Sherwin-Williams, our customers in the food and beverage industry can be reassured they meet the globally-recognised requirements of HACCP covering the quality of our processes and products,“ said Jeremy Waterhouse, Flooring Product Manager, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings.

The HACCP certification mark recognises that any food industry operator can buy equipment, materials and services confident that any potential food safety risk has been identified and appropriately reduced by the supplier. Applications for FasTop systems includes meat plants, breweries, dairies, commercial kitchens, pharmaceutical and chemical plant processing and heavy-duty plant and traffic areas.

High-performance flooring systems from Sherwin-Williams are used in diverse industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, retail, commercial and aerospace offering non-taint, hard-wearing and decorative benefits; impact, slip, abrasion and thermal shock resistance; and chemical protection.

Source: http://www.sherwin-williams.com/