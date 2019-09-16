New Aqua Grinder at European Springs & Pressings Quadruples Output

The recent acquisition of a Bennett Aqua Grinder by the Redruth site of European Springs & Pressings has revolutionised the grinding capabilities of the Cornish factory.

Bennett Aqua Grinder 1200

The new eight headed, water-cooled grinder has not only enhanced large wire grinding quality, predominantly in the automotive sector, but has also increased grinding production by 400%.

Critically, the new system delivers a higher quality of finish with a near mirror finish, offering the customer an exceptional level of manufacturing excellence and an improved level of service.

Michael Gibbs, Managing Director of the Cornwall factories says: “Adding the aqua grinder to our infrastructure of grinding production systems has raised our performance across multiple platforms.

The quality of finish is exceptional and we’re delighted to be able to strengthen the level of delivery we offer our customers and increase production alongside demand.”

The new grinder is an integral part of a new performance platform, centred on prioritising lean manufacturing and production targets, across Cornwall’s two factories.

Source: https://www.europeansprings.com/