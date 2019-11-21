Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Automotive Materials

New 700 sq Metre Powder Coating Line Doubles Production at European Springs & Pressings

European Springs & Pressings, one of the largest suspension spring manufacturers in Europe, has confirmed its position and commitment to the automotive sector with the recent purchase of a large-scale powder coating line.

Related Stories

Doubling throughput, improving quality, enhancing efficiencies and capable of managing a wider spectrum of spring sizes, the acquisition is a further investment in the spring manufacturers future.

Michael Gibbs, Managing Director says: “Our parent company, Lesjofors, has invested millions across our Cornwall operations in recent years and this is testament to the hard work of our team and the quality of our product lines. Bucking the widely broadcast reservation in investment, their response to our customer’s demands has seen our company turnover grow from £19m to £23m in the last two years.”

Additionally, new software and touch screen systems are being installed to further enhance the control, efficiency and productivity of the new line, alongside new digital response units which monitor and enhance the powder coverage across the spring units.

Gibbs concludes: “Despite today’s political uncertainty, our faith in UK manufacturing is certain.”

Source: https://www.europeansprings.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    European Springs & Pressings Ltd. (2019, November 21). New 700 sq Metre Powder Coating Line Doubles Production at European Springs & Pressings. AZoM. Retrieved on November 21, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52590.

  • MLA

    European Springs & Pressings Ltd. "New 700 sq Metre Powder Coating Line Doubles Production at European Springs & Pressings". AZoM. 21 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52590>.

  • Chicago

    European Springs & Pressings Ltd. "New 700 sq Metre Powder Coating Line Doubles Production at European Springs & Pressings". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52590. (accessed November 21, 2019).

  • Harvard

    European Springs & Pressings Ltd. 2019. New 700 sq Metre Powder Coating Line Doubles Production at European Springs & Pressings. AZoM, viewed 21 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52590.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Scott D. Mittl, Vice President of Sales at Insaco®, gave us an insight into how they serve customers by manufacturing their ceramic part designs using materials such as sapphire for in-body medical applications.

How are Ceramic Parts used for In-Body Medical Applications?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »