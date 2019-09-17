FachPack 2019: FKuR’s New Terralene® rPP Range for Bioplastic Packaging & More

At FachPack 2019, FKuR (Booth 7-316 in Hall 7) will present a wide range of possible uses for biobased plastics which all contribute ideally to the circular economy.

The focus will be on alternative materials based on renewable raw materials such as Terralene® PE compounds or Eastlon’s Bio-PET. These drop-in products can be integrated into existing recycling systems.

New Terralene® rPP Compounds

FKuR has recently expanded its Terralene® product family with the new Terralene® rPP compounds, which use post-consumer or post-industrial PP recycled material. The recycled material is combined with a renewable resource raw material, so that the resultant biobased carbon content is around 33%.

Depending on the source of raw materials, Terralene ® rPP is available in a natural color (which is similar to ecru) or light grey.

The mechanical characteristics and processability are the same as those of Terralene® PP made from virgin material.

PP made from virgin material. The range of possible applications is similarly wide and includes technical parts as well as packaging currently restricted to the non-food sector.

EN 13432 Certified Compostable Resins

Other focus materials at the FKuR booth include the portfolio of EN 13432 certified compostable resins. These resins are suitable for applications such as:

Biowaste bags

Films for agricultural, household and hygiene applications

Patrick Zimmermann, Member of the Executive Board of FKuR comments: "We will offer extensive information to our visitors at our FachPack booth to give them a basis for the decision on making packaging more sustainable by using biobased or compostable plastics. Together with manufacturers, processors and brand owners, our staff will discuss new ideas and actively support their implementation in practice."

Source: https://fkur.com/en/