How Boyce Technologies Uses BigRep Additive Solutions

How NYC’s Boyce Technologies integrated AM beyond prototyping into vacuum forming and end-use parts.

Boyce Technologies, prominent designer and manufacturer of products for public safety security and communications systems, is an expert on manufacturing technology. In their 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in New York City, the company uses a variety of technologies to deliver necessary products from emergency response systems to radio and wireless networks, along with intercom systems, security alarm systems, customer information display systems, and integrated software systems.

Among the 125 employees on the team are skilled designers, CAD drafters, CNC programmers, machinists, welders, engineers, assemblers, field technicians, project managers, software designers, salespeople, and administrative support. Together, the team has created a smooth process for innovating solutions in its chosen fields.

Thanks to Boyce Technologies, 3D printing is helping bring critical public safety and security communications to the mass transit industry. The BigRep STUDIO helps them speed up production with testing, prototyping and even packing! Watch our new video to see the Boyce digital kiosks printed on the BigRep STUDIO.
Upon incorporating 3D printing into their manufacturing process, Boyce Technologies has seen firsthand how 3D printing helps compress the design, engineering, and production time so they can meet tighter deadlines and get to production faster. Watch the webinar VOD: http://bit.ly/2O2mdj7
