Michelman Highlights Primers for use in HP Indigo Digitally Printed Compostable Packaging at 40th Anniversary Labelexpo

Michelman is featuring a selection of water-based in-line and off-line primers, and overprint varnishes at the 40th-anniversary edition of Labelexpo Europe. Offering digital versatility for a broad array of end-use applications, their range of brands for digital presses include DigiPrime® primers and DigiGuard® for OPVs.

Many of the company’s industry-leading primers have recently passed ecotoxicity, heavy metals, and fluorine content testing according to ASTM and the European Committee of Standardization for use in compostable packaging. Explains Ms. Lisa Digate, Michelman’s Vice President of Printing & Packaging, “Our purpose is Innovating a Sustainable Future and we are proud to facilitate a circular economy by developing advanced materials that help packaging regenerate into our natural systems.”

Also, for HP Indigo digital press owners expanding into markets like home and personal care which require exceptional performance, Michelman will feature DigiGuard® 901 for Pack Ready for Labels, a strengthener for HP Indigo validated UV OPVs used with Michelman’s in-line primers, which enables enhanced water, chemical, and thermal durability. Mixed with off-the-shelf UV overprint varnishes, it allows label converters to achieve higher levels of durability.

Labelexpo Europe 2019 will take place September 24-27, 2019 at the Brussels Expo in Brussels, Belgium. Visit Michelman in stand 5D20.

Source: https://www.michelman.com/

