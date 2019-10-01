Henkel Offers a Comprehensive Portfolio for the Global Metal Coil Industry

Henkel continues to support its customers in the global metal coil industry with an extensive range of process solutions for lubrication, pickling, cleaning, pretreatment, passivation and lamination. The latest product innovations are focused on next-generation alloys, hexachromium-free formulations, customized functional coatings and new range of rolling-oils for electrical-steel. Additionally, the company has further extended its team of market specialists for the metal coil industry.

Henkel works with leading metal coil manufacturers and coating specialists to enhance the value of steel, galvanized, aluminum and other rolled product alloys. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of cost-effective and sustainable process solutions from pickling and cleaning to surface treatment and lamination. (Photo: Henkel, PR078)

With more than 80 years of experience in the metal processing industry, Henkel’s metal coil business has grown to a strong division with a strong workforce of highly qualified employees at both its Düsseldorf headquarters and regional operations. The company’s Bonderite product portfolio for this demanding industry, comprises a full range of specially formulated solutions to help customers optimize the cost-efficiency and sustainability of their manufacturing processes.

“We have recently been adding various new solutions that are designed to meet the key mega trends and challenges. These include, a stronger focus on steel mills & metal-pretreatment, creating more advanced special steel alloys for lightweighting and e-mobility components. They also relate to addressing ever stricter environmental regulations and the increasing use of aluminum. Having a global footprint is instrumental, without forgetting specific presence with facilities & local experts in some key countries such as in Russia and in Western Europe,” says Aziz Mabrouki, Business Director Metal Coil Europe for Henkel. “As a global one-stop partner for the industry, we are addressing these challenges in an encompassing approach that is designed to provide the most efficient product combinations optimized for each customer’s process needs. Our ambitious, dedicated and customer oriented team serves on a highest expertize level a widely diversified base of metal processors and coaters worldwide.”

Henkel’s close collaboration with industry leaders has resulted in innovative process solutions. These solutions result in significant cost savings through longer bath and tool lives, the elimination of chromium VI, nitrate in waste water and NOx emissions, as well as reduced waste. The latest additions include a specially developed chromium-free functional coating to meet the particular requirements of specialty steel manufacturers for end products in the emerging e-mobility market, such as EV battery housings and trays. Apart from leading the development of chromium-free products across the value chain, the company has been enhancing its market position in stainless steel pickling and metal coil lamination.

Henkel’s overall Bonderite portfolio of efficient, safe and sustainable solutions for the metal coil manufacturing chain includes:

Cold rolling oils, for best lubrication performance. This results in high productivity and high sheet quality.

Wet temper fluids, used to increase the lifetime of work rolls and provide adequate corrosion protection for intermediate storage.

Pickling inhibitors, added to hydrochloric or sulfuric acid to avoid over-pickling and provide a uniform surface for the next process step.

Cleaners, designed to remove grease, oil and metal fines from the sheet surface and preparing it for the next step, including the industry’s lowest free-fluoride concentration formulation for stainless steel pickling.

Chromium-free products from surface preparation to functional coating, thus reducing the environmental footprint of metal coil manufacturers.

Surface treatment agents, preparing the substrate for reliable paint adhesion and adding excellent corrosion protection.

Passivates, applied to galvanized sheet and tin plate products to avoid corrosion during storage and transport.

Thin organic coatings, providing anti-fingerprint and other effective properties for decorative surfaces as well as improved weldability and forming.

Adhesives, engineered for reliable and cost-effective coil lamination in compliance with the latest environmental regulations.

Complementing the comprehensive product portfolio, Henkel also offers special equipment that is designed to ensure best manufacturing practices in many coil process steps.

Bonderite is a registered trademark of Henkel and/or its affiliates in Germany and elsewhere.

