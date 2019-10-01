Posted in | Business | Events

Indium Corporation Expert to Present at Thermal LIVE™ Webinar

Indium Corporation’s Tim Jensen, Senior Product Manager for Engineered Solder Materials, will host a 45-minute Thermal LIVE™ webinar at 10:15 a.m., Oct. 22, regarding Liquid Metal Thermal Interface Material Innovations for High-Performance Devices.

Tim Jensen, Senior Product Manager for Engineered Solder Materials

Jensen will detail how liquid metals provide very high thermal conductivity and low interfacial resistance when in contact with most surfaces—making them ideal as a thermal interface material (TIM). Jensen’s presentation will also review process challenges that have limited their adoption, and liquid metal material innovations that enable higher performance as compared to conventional TIMs.

Jensen has more than 20 years of experience working with customers troubleshooting and optimizing SMT process lines and solving defects, such as head-in-pillow, graping, and QFN voiding. Jensen has worked directly on hundreds of surface mount lines and developed a number of different products. Using that direct knowledge and expertise, he works closely with Indium Corporation’s technical service, sales, and research and development teams to develop cutting-edge products that address the unique challenges faced by the electronics assembly industry. As a senior product manager, Jensen is responsible for Indium Corporation’s most diverse product group, which includes solder preforms, wire, ribbon and foil, as well as thermal interface materials. He has authored numerous process and technical guidelines and has presented at numerous industry forums and conferences. In addition to his responsibilities at Indium Corporation, Tim also serves on the SMTA’s Board of Directors. In this role, he is part of the Strategic Development Committee where he leads the effort on international expansion. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University and his master’s in business administration from Syracuse University.

To view papers authored by Tim Jensen and Indium Corporation’s other experts, visit www.indium.com/techlibrary.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Source: http://www.indium.com/

