Posted in | Business | Materials Research

Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization

The past few decades have brought radical change to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Generic pharmaceuticals now account for 90% of prescriptions in the United States, and manufacturers in the US and Europe continue to outsource more of their strategic operations to service providers.

As a result, global pharmaceutical supply chains, even for widely used treatments, have become increasingly complex. Managing these supply chains is challenging but crucial, particularly in light of ongoing drug shortages. Maintaining product consistency and manufacturing re­lies on identifying multiple suppliers that can make active ingredients and excipients to required standards.

Manufacturers must set a specification that defines those standards as a critical first step to ensuring and managing product quality. However, it is not unusual for an established speci­fication to fail to capture an aspect of behavior that results in poor performance during manufacturing. This article examines how powder testing can be integrated with manufacturing and quality operations and used to optimize raw material selection and process optimization, sharing results of some inhouse projects at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Please click here to read ‘Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization’.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Freeman Technology. (2019, October 01). Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization. AZoM. Retrieved on October 02, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52228.

  • MLA

    Freeman Technology. "Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization". AZoM. 02 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52228>.

  • Chicago

    Freeman Technology. "Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52228. (accessed October 02, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Freeman Technology. 2019. Integrating Powder Characterization into Raw Material Selection and Process Optimization. AZoM, viewed 02 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52228.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Alexander Bouman, Product Manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about SEM technology and the advantages of chemical classification using EDX analysis, and the capabilities and applications of the Phenom ParticleX.

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology