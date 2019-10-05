Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit, 3 & 4 December in Toulouse, France

Toulouse welcomes the 2nd Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit, the international business convention dedicated to Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace industry : 3rd and 4th December 2019 at Diagora-Labège

Organised by abe-advanced business events and the Aerospace Valley competitive cluster, in partnership with Ad’OCC, the economic development agency for the Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée region, Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit (AAMS) will take place for the second time in Toulouse on 3rd and 4th décember this year, at Diagora-Labège congress centre.

The first business convention dedicated to Additive Manufacturing in the aerospace industry, AAMS brought together in Toulouse, for its first edition in 2017, 400 participants from around the world, representing 15 countries and over 200 companies, and enabling the organisation of more than 1,500 BtoB meetings.

This event, rapidly established as one of the references in the aerospace field, will bring together during two days the main key players in the Additive Manufacturing domain : both principals or suppliers, major companies as well as SMEs or mid-tier firms, together with actors in the field of research.

What are the trends for the Additive Manufacturing market for the 5 coming years? How is the aerospace field positioned? How are Europe and France positioned? What are the most promising technologies? How can investments be financed?... all these issues, and many more, will be debated on by specialists from ArianeGroup, Dassault Aviation, Safran, ESA, GKN Aerospace, Premium Aerotech, Liebherr, by experts from the Fraunhofer research centre, the Politecnico di Torino, the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, from Tecnalia… and of course experts from the Aerospace Valley competitive cluster.

The first day of the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit will be devoted to round tables on the topics of the sector, while the second day will consist in BtoB meetings and workshops, during which participants will be able to work together in order to bring solutions to given problematics.

Increasingly employed in the aerospace sector, Additive Manufacturing enables the production of complex parts, which could not be manufactured through the traditional processes, integrating several sub-systems but requiring less steps. These parts are more performing and require fewer assembly processes as well as less tooling. Costs and manufacturing lead times are therefore reduced, especilly for prototype or small-series production.

In 2018, the Additive Manufacturing market represented 9.3 billion dollars (according to US firm SmarTech Publishing). By comparison, it was « only » 4.1 billion in 2014. This figure, which covers equipment, software, materials and services, represents an 18% increase compared to 2017. In 2019, the 3D printing market should exceed the symbolic 10 billion mark to reach 11.2 billion dollars. Additive Manufacturing is a source of strong capacity in the aerospace industry and its related applications.

Source: https://www.aerospace-valley.com/en