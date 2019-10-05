Posted in | Aluminum / Aluminium

Wunderlich's Protective Cover for the Injection PUMP of the BMW R 1250 R

Wunderlich‘s protective cover for the injection system of the BMW R 1250 R protects the intake pipe area including the injector tube, line connections and the throttle sensor. Time and time again, the plug-in connections come loose.

This is because unfortunately they keep getting caught on your boots or trousers and can lead to tiresome malfunctions. Our cover made of powder-coated aluminium effectively protects the components of the injection system against any mechanical stress - even against manipulation of the system and the connectors. With its aesthetic design, an technically appealing look, the high-quality cover for the injection system integrates discreetly into the design of the popular Roadster.

Wunderlich crafts the sturdy injection system cover out of aluminium. It glistens with precise, fine craftsmanship and is powder-coated in black. The cover is mounted on two attachment points.

Wunderlich delivers the covers for left and right at a price of € 59.90*) each. Made in Germany, so it comes with a 5 year warranty from the BMW accessory specialists at Wunderlich.

Wunderlich offers additional covers for the injection systems for more current BMW motorcycles as well as a range of older model series.

Source: https://www.wunderlich.de/en/

