Creaform Expands European Coverage of its CUBE-R, the New Generation of 3D Scanning CMM

Creaform, a worldwide leader in portable and automated 3D measurement solutions, today announced that two European distributors, EMS in Belgium, and Measurement Solutions LDT in the UK, will be demonstrating and selling CUBE-R™.

CUBE-R is a powerful and turnkey automated inspection solution that enables manufacturers to efficiently and accurately detect assembly issues during production and improve product quality. It features MetraSCAN 3D-R, a powerful robot-mounted optical 3D scanner that can be integrated into factory automation systems and eliminates bottlenecks at the traditional coordinate measuring machine (CMM).

Shop-floor-ready and designed specifically for hard manufacturing environments, CUBE-R can perform hundreds of part inspections - including on complex, shiny or textured surfaces - in a single day. It speeds up production cycles, all while ensuring the highest product quality possible.

Manufacturers in the UK can discover CUBE-R’s tremendous potential since June. The scanning coordinate measuring machine for at-line inspection is available for benchmarking, testing or scanning parts. In Belgium, CUBE-R is up from now available for on-site demonstrations.

“CUBE-R is an Automated Quality Control (AQC) solution that fits perfectly with Industry 4.0 initiatives. We want to demonstrate our ability to integrate AQC seamlessly alongside Metrolg i-Robot. It is the perfect solution to harness the power of optical 3D measurement and industrial automation as well as optimize production cycle and throughput,” explains Andrew Tagg, Managing Director at Measurement Solutions in the UK.

Mario Cupelli, Chief Executive Officer at EMS agrees. “CUBE-R will allow us to expand our 3D scanning offering with a high-end, robotized solution. With our new demo centre, we will broaden our services to address customer needs in the aerospace, automotive and manufacturing sectors.”

