Edwards’ 100th Year Environmental Award Recognizes SEMI High-Tech Facility Committee

Edwards presented its 100th Year Environmental Award to SEMI’s High-Tech Facility Committee (HTFC) at a ceremony held last night in conjunction with the SEMICON Taiwan conference.

The award recognizes an individual or group within the semiconductor industry that has made a significant contribution to the protection of the environment for future generations. Edwards, a leading supplier of vacuum and abatement systems to the industry, created the award to celebrate its own one-hundred-year history creating environments where innovation can thrive.

In his remarks, Dr Paul Rawlings, President of the Semiconductor division at Edwards, cited the committee’s “outstanding contribution, leadership, drive, and ambition to reduce the impact of global warming and its potential detrimental effects on the climate for future generations.” He continued, “For one hundred years now Edwards has worked hard to nurture innovation in our customers’ manufacturing operations. In the last few decades we have fully realized the high priority we must all give to preserving our environment. This award is one small way we can promote those shared values. SEMI HTFC’s success in finding industry solutions that combine technical innovation and environmental responsibility should serve as a guiding example to us all.”

SEMI is the global industry association serving the product design and manufacturing chain for the electronics industry. The HTFC was formed by SEMI Taiwan in 2013 to promote common interests in enhancing the planning, design, construction, commissioning, technology, operation and maintenance of high-tech semiconductor fabrication facilities.

