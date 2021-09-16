Edwards Officially Opens New Flagship Service Technology Centre in Dublin

Edwards, the leading supplier of vacuum and abatement services and solutions to the global semiconductor industry, today opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Blanchardstown, Dublin. The new site and associated field service operations have so far employed a diverse workforce of around 100 people, 90 % of whom are technicians or engineers, and this is expected to rise to around 120 by the end of the year. The STC, which will help support the semiconductor manufacturing industry in Ireland, represents an investment in the region of US$ 7.5 million.

Image Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Semiconductor manufacturing is essential to supporting developments in the technology, electronics, transport, scientific and healthcare sectors – all of which have been classed as critical industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards is the world leader in supplying the vacuum and abatement technology, along with the equipment and services, necessary to support the efficient and environmentally sustainable production of semiconductors.

The new 4,000 m2 facility uses advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment. Together with on-site manufacturing, this will improve responsiveness to customers’ needs.

State-of-the-art technology deployed in the new smart facility brings together innovations developed by the expertise of our STCs around the world, which enables Edwards to autonomously track products through the STC and provides insights to both customers and our teams to improve planning. These new technologies significantly remove the amount of paper needed and thus reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.

Edwards is supported by IDA Ireland through the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Today is a big day for Edwards and I’d like to congratulate all staff on the opening of this flagship centre. I’m sure you will all find a very warm home in Blanchardstown. Today’s opening reaffirms Ireland’s position as a global leader in the semiconductor industry. I wish Edwards every success in the future. Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister, Enterprise, Trade and Employment

Troy Metcalf, President of Edwards’ Semiconductor Service division formally opened the new facility and welcomed the new employees. Troy commented, “I am delighted to be opening our new Dublin Service Technology Centre, the latest in our global network of STCs that enables us to best support our customers in the safe, productive and environmentally sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in Ireland and across Europe. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in helping to facilitate the new site for their enthusiasm and hard work, despite the significant challenges posed during the pandemic.

Congratulating Edwards on its official opening, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said “Despite the challenge of this past year, Edwards has already onboarded 100 new members of staff and opened its new flagship Service Technology Centre (STC) in Dublin. This is a very welcome investment and I wish Edwards continued support and ongoing success with this operation.”

I would also like to thank IDA Ireland on behalf of Edwards for the continued valuable support they have provided us in this exciting new venture. Troy Metcalf, President, Edwards’ Semiconductor Service Division