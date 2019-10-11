Posted in | Business | Events

ACI Technologies Hosts Open House and Vacuum Reflow Technology Demos for Excellent Voiding Control

As part of our regularly scheduled series of events, ACI Technologies will host an open house on November 5. Among the presentations and equipment demonstrations, BTU will discuss the void-reducing advantages of adding a vacuum chamber after the solder has achieved a liquid state. An equipment demonstration will be given on BTU’s new vacuum reflow oven.

Related Stories

Also present at the ACI open house will be applications engineers to give equipment demonstrations and capabilities of Yamaha high-speed placers and AOI machines, ITW/EAE stencil printers, selective soldering equipment from Nordson, X-ray equipment from Nikon and GenX, PDR rework machines using infrared technology, Hakko rework and tools, Stoelting cleaning equipment, Koh Young solder paste inspection equipment, KIC profilers, Loctite adhesives, Essemtec dispensing and placing equipment, and Den-On’s newest technology to rework boards with parts as small as 0201 and 01005s.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. To register, contact Katie Riggan at 610-362-1200 ext. 250 or [email protected].

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ACI Technologies, Inc. (2019, October 11). ACI Technologies Hosts Open House and Vacuum Reflow Technology Demos for Excellent Voiding Control. AZoM. Retrieved on October 11, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52295.

  • MLA

    ACI Technologies, Inc. "ACI Technologies Hosts Open House and Vacuum Reflow Technology Demos for Excellent Voiding Control". AZoM. 11 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52295>.

  • Chicago

    ACI Technologies, Inc. "ACI Technologies Hosts Open House and Vacuum Reflow Technology Demos for Excellent Voiding Control". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52295. (accessed October 11, 2019).

  • Harvard

    ACI Technologies, Inc. 2019. ACI Technologies Hosts Open House and Vacuum Reflow Technology Demos for Excellent Voiding Control. AZoM, viewed 11 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52295.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Alexander Bouman, Product Manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about SEM technology and the advantages of chemical classification using EDX analysis, and the capabilities and applications of the Phenom ParticleX.

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »