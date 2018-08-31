You’re Invited! Attend the ACI Open House on September 25

ACI Technologies, an electronics manufacturing and development house, invites you to attend a free “Meet the Experts” open house for hands-on equipment demonstrations and technical presentations at the Philadelphia showroom (One International Plaza) from 9am-6pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Equipment from dozens of companies and presentations on Automated Optical Inspection by Yamaha, Void Reduction by BTU, and Failure Analysis Techniques by ACI, along with several others will add to the event. This will be an incredible opportunity to discuss manufacturing tasks with equipment experts from all areas of the electronics manufacturing and assembly process.

Electronics manufacturing is about equipment, machinery, and processes necessary to make quality products. Increasing your working knowledge can be achieved by talking with experts like X-ray specialists from Nikon and PXI, rework experts from PDR and Hakko, selective soldering experts from Nordson, AOI experts from MEK, and many more. All the components essential in a modern plant are here and available for demos and training at ACI. Light refreshments will be available. Reserve your space and schedule a demo today. Please direct questions and RSVPs to Mike Prestoy ([email protected]). RSVP is not necessary but recommended.

A full equipment list is provided below:

Yahama Automated Optical Inspection System: An inline automated inspection system.

PXI X-ray system: This X-ray company will bundle with the PDR rework.

ITW EAW-Momentum Automatic Stencil Printer

BTU International 8 zone oven reflow with water cooling and Nitrogen Gas

KIC: Reflow Oven profiler

Nordson Select Novo selective soldering machine

Hanwha SM 482 Pick-and-Place with 6 heads

Essemtec Paraquada Pick-and-Place machine with Jet printing capability

Essemtec Cubus Fully Automated component storage system

MEK Automated Optical Inspection Machine (AOI)

PDR E3 BGA Rework Machine

Wave soldering system: Technical devices

Nikon XTV 160 X-ray Machine with 3D Computerized Tomography

Stoelting Batch system

Stoelting inline cleaning system

KYZEN: Defluxing Chemistry for cleaning circuit boards

Gen3 Spray conformal coating machine

Hakko: Hand soldering and rework equipment

Hakko: Rework machine

McDry Dry Boxes: Low humidity parts storage

Microcare: Cleaning material, expect to get more from show contact

Amray Scanning Electron microscope

Vision engineering optical inspection equipment

Hybond: Manual Wire bonder: both Wedge and Ball

• Treston Work Stations

Source: https://www.aciusa.org/