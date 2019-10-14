Introducing Renishaw’s new Virsa™ Raman Analyser

The Virsa Raman Analyser is a versatile, fibre-optic-coupled Raman spectroscopy system designed for reliable and detailed remote analysis. It enables the expansion of applications of Raman spectroscopy to a new range of samples and environments beyond the confines of a laboratory Raman microscope.

The Power of Laboratory Raman, Wherever You Need It

The versatile Virsa Raman Analyser system offers several options so that users can customise their system to fit their needs. The system includes a spectrometer with one or two internal lasers – the dual excitation option enables the user to avoid fluorescence by switching between wavelengths at the touch of a button. Users also have a choice of Video Fibre Probes (VFPs) – the VFP10 for general and bulk sampling and/or the VFP20C for high spatial-resolution confocal measurements. Renishaw-supplied VFPs can be used separately or stacked to share a common objective lens to enable concurrent analyses at different laser wavelengths.

The Virsa Raman Analyser also has a modest footprint. It can be used on a benchtop or mounted in an industry standard 19” rack providing a transportable option.

David Reece, Marketing Manager at Renishaw’s Spectroscopy Products Division, said, “Using our expertise of over 20 years designing and building high-performance Raman systems, we have developed the Virsa Raman Analyser to expand the application of Raman beyond those of the traditional laboratory-based microscope systems. We see huge potential in the adoption of Raman in a wide range of diverse applications which will be enabled by the flexible nature of a fibre-based system.”

Furthering Potential

The Virsa Raman Analyser supports a range of third-party probes. It can also be integrated with third-party systems, enabling users to analyse samples using two or more techniques at the same time without having to transfer them between instruments. Additional sampling options are also available, including the SB100 three-axis probe positioner, immersion probes and macro sampling kits.

Find out more about the Renishaw Virsa Raman Analyser by visiting www.renishaw.com/virsa or speak to your local Renishaw Raman representative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy. (2019, October 14). Introducing Renishaw’s new Virsa™ Raman Analyser. AZoM. Retrieved on October 15, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52313.

  • MLA

    Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy. "Introducing Renishaw’s new Virsa™ Raman Analyser". AZoM. 15 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52313>.

  • Chicago

    Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy. "Introducing Renishaw’s new Virsa™ Raman Analyser". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52313. (accessed October 15, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy. 2019. Introducing Renishaw’s new Virsa™ Raman Analyser. AZoM, viewed 15 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52313.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Alexander Bouman, Product Manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about SEM technology and the advantages of chemical classification using EDX analysis, and the capabilities and applications of the Phenom ParticleX.

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

More Content from Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy

See all content from Renishaw plc - Spectroscopy