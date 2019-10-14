Automotive Interiors Expo 2019

THERMTEST, INC. will be exhibiting at the upcoming show this month at booth A117 at the 2019 Automotive Interiors Expo, being held at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, October 22-24, 2019.

Thermtest will showcase their TPS-EFF Thermal Effusivity Meter to conduct live testing of auto interior materials. The Transient Plane Source TPS-EFFusivity Meter is a portable meter for direct determination of thermal effusivity of textiles, fabrics and solids, in accordance with ASTM D7984-16.

About Automotive Interiors EXPO

Automotive Interiors Expo, Novi, Michigan 2019, is about quality, color, texture, touch, feel and innovation. The expo shows a wide range of fabrics, acoustical materials, shape-forming materials and foams, fasteners and adhesive systems, lighting and more. This is the solutions show with a tremendous number of innovative products to see!

Source: https://thermtest.com/