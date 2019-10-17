Specialty Coating Systems to Exhibit Multi-Valve Technologies at The ASSEMBLY Show

Specialty Coating Systems has announced plans to return to The ASSEMBLY Show, scheduled to take place Oct. 22-24, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The company will provide demonstrations in Booth #1818 of its PrecisionCoat V with the highly flexible Automatic Quick Change (AQC) feature that allows for the use of multiple tools within a single machine/coating profile. Additionally, SCS will highlight the PrecisionCoat’s dispensing capabilities.

PrecisionCoat V

Multi-valve technologies on the PrecisionCoat V enable the application of dots, lines, fills and glob-tops, all with a single system. The following valves are available, and are often interchangeable, on SCS PrecisionCoat systems: two-part mixing dispense, dot dispense, jetting technology, flow coat and low- to medium-speed solder paste dispense. Ideal for almost any application, a wide range of coating materials can be dispensed including glues, masking materials, liquids, adhesives, gels, silicon, potting materials and sealants. The PrecisionCoat’s proprietary Windows®-based software adds even greater dispense control with a multitude of program options.

The PrecisionCoat’s AQC feature allows the use of five separate tools within a single machine. In standard systems, using multiple valves on the same machine limits head travel, which reduces the overall work envelop of the system. In contrast, the AQC feature allows customers to use up to five valves or heads, individually positioned with independent materials and functionality.

The Precisioncoat V provides more than a dependable layer of protection; it is a total system solution that ensures accuracy, repeatability and high throughput for a wide range of automated material application.

Source: http://www.scscoatings.com/