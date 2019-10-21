PLASTICS Aims to “Transform Tomorrow” at NPE2021: The Plastics Show

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) officially kicked off the march to NPE2021: The Plastics Show at K 2019 today. Scheduled for May 17-21, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., NPE2021 is expected to draw more than 55,000 attendees from more than 20,000 companies representing more than $100 billion in purchasing power.

NPE2021 also features a brand new look—a new logo, a redesigned website, and a fitting tagline: Transform Tomorrow.

“Think of how many peoples’ lives plastics has already transformed, and think about how many products and sectors we’re still in the process of transforming,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Tony Radoszewski. “When we talk about transforming tomorrow, we’re talking about sectors ranging from automotive and transportation to consumer products and packaging and everything in between—and beyond.”

In addition to the hundreds of machines operating at full capacity on the show floor, NPE2021 will also feature new educational opportunities and new Technology Zones to make it easier for attendees to conveniently find exactly what they’re looking for.

“Every attendee can now customize their visit to make the most of their time at NPE. Plus, the zones allow exhibitors to aim to locate their booth in an area where the people in the aisles are interested in exactly what they’re selling,” said PLASTICS Vice President of Trade Shows and Marketing Susan Krys. “With these changes and our continued commitment to sustainability, NPE2021 will truly be the show for the plastics industry of the future. Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find it at NPE2021.”

Companies looking to exhibit at NPE2021 and reserve their space should register today for the Space Draw process. To participate, companies must submit their space applications and deposits by October 31, 2019.

Source: https://www.plasticsindustry.org/