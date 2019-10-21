High Efficiency Laminar Flow Cabinets

The Purair® Laminar Flow Hoods are a series of high efficiency products designed to protect equipment and other contents of the work zone from particulates, for applications sensitive to such contamination.

﻿The series includes Vertical Laminar Flow (VLF) cabinets and Horizontal Laminar Flow (HLF) cabinets and is ideally suited for use with non-hazardous contaminants and when flexible access to the equipment in the work zone is desired. At the heart of the Purair Laminar Flow Hood product line is the Air Science Multiplex™ ULPA Filtration Technology that creates a clean work environment over a wide range of applications.

Features and Benefits

Available in vertical and horizontal configurations with 6 different widths from 24" to 96".

The rear wall of vertical flow cabinets is perforated to reduce work surface turbulence by removing some of the airflow to the rear.

High capacity air handling system delivers flow velocity of 0.4-0.5 m/s or 80-100 fpm.

Purair VLF and HLF hoods have an ULPA filter pressure gauge to measure filter performance.

Provides sterile work zone for aeseptic techniques.

Air cleanliness meets and exceeds ISO Class 4.

All models use ULPA filters (99.999% efficient at particle sizes between 0.1 and 0.3 microns.

All models equipped with a stainless steel work surface.

Source: www.airscience.com