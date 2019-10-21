BTU International’s New Aqua Scrub Flux Management Technology at productronica

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing and alternative energy markets, will exhibit at productronica, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Neue Messe München in Munich, Germany. The company will showcase the Aqua Scrub flux management technology installed on the PYRAMAX ™ 125A with EPP Electronic Production Partners GmbH in Hall A3, Booth 154.

Aqua Scrub Technology is BTU’s next-generation solder reflow flux management system. The patent-pending design uses an aqueous-based scrubber technology compatible with most known paste and flux types. The flux and solution are automatically contained and packaged for disposal.

The Aqua Scrub has a very attractive cost of ownership and is designed to decrease operational cost by 4X compared to traditional condensation systems. Reduction in cost can be attributed to reduced downtime, labor and disposal costs.

The Aqua Scrub is purpose-built as a stand-alone system that can be easily retrofitted

on PYRAMAX reflow ovens already in the field as well as being configured on new PYRAMAX ovens. This self-contained unit mounts on the back side of the oven to minimize the impact on oven operation and factory floor space.

Source: http://www.btu.com