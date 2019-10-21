Posted in | Business | Events

Juki to Showcase the Ideal Manufacturing Line at productronica

Juki Automation Systems (JAS), GmbH, a world-leading provider of automated assembly products and systems and part of Juki Automation Systems Corporation, will exhibit in Hall A3, Booth 141 at productronica, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Neue Messe München in Munich, Germany. The company will highlight the RS-1R and JM-100 as well as the smart production.

Related Stories

RS-1R will be on display at the show. In the past, the placement head had to be mounted high enough for the tallest component on the PCBA, resulting in excess movement for short components. Now, the RS-1 features the Takumi head.

The new Takumi head is a dynamic height, 8 nozzle placement head that automatically adjusts pick-and-placement height on-the-fly to optimize speed, resulting in the highest possible CPH. With the new offline teach camera and JaNets/NPI Plus software, the RS-1 provides easy data entry for faster programming for both standard SMT and odd-form parts.

Achieve higher quality and labor savings by automating manual insertion.

The JM-100 odd-form inserter automates the manual insertion process and is the advanced model for larger/heavier components and larger boards. The system can place or insert surface mount and through-hole components. The JM100 accommodates multiple types of feeders with the widest component range in the electronics industry.

Additionally, the company will demonstrate the RX-7R, AOI, G-Titan, Offline Programming Station, ISM 3600 and Autoload Feeder. The new G-Titan Screen Printer is equipped for lights-out manufacturing and quality print control, which sustains optimal print conditions.

Stop by Hall A3, Booth 141 during productronica for a demonstration!

Source: http://www.jukiamericas.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Juki Americas. (2019, October 21). Juki to Showcase the Ideal Manufacturing Line at productronica. AZoM. Retrieved on October 21, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52370.

  • MLA

    Juki Americas. "Juki to Showcase the Ideal Manufacturing Line at productronica". AZoM. 21 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52370>.

  • Chicago

    Juki Americas. "Juki to Showcase the Ideal Manufacturing Line at productronica". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52370. (accessed October 21, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Juki Americas. 2019. Juki to Showcase the Ideal Manufacturing Line at productronica. AZoM, viewed 21 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52370.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Knauer dosing pumps provide flexibility with options to deliver almost all fluids including solvents, aggressive substances, viscous oils, and even radioactive liquids.

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Alexander Bouman, Product Manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about SEM technology and the advantages of chemical classification using EDX analysis, and the capabilities and applications of the Phenom ParticleX.

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »