Juki to Show New Advanced SMT Line up at APEX

Juki Automation Systems (JAS), Inc., a world-leading provider of automated assembly products and systems and subsidiary of Juki Corporation, will exhibit at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Feb. 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Juki will showcase the RS-1 Placement Machine, G-Titan Automated Screen Printer, JM-100 Insertion Machine featuring a new active clinching unit and Autonomous Material Handling System in Booth #2819.

The RS-1 features the Takumi head, a dynamic height, 8 nozzle placement head that automatically adjusts pick-and-placement height on-the-fly to optimize speed while offering a high degree of flexibility. With the new PG-01 offline teach camera and line optimization JaNets/NPI Plus software, the RS-1 provides easy data entry for faster programming.

The new G-Titan screen printer is equipped with industry-leading “standard” features that empower customers with the highest quality printing solution, a path to Industry 4.0, and “Lights-Out-Manufacturing” with its award-winning specifications. The printer features a new interface with a modern look and many standard features, including touchscreen LCD, stencil inspection, solder paste rolling measurement, stencil lock, support block crash prevention and automatic solder paste dispense (500 g jar).

The JM-100 odd-form inserter features the new “Takumi head” and has 8 nozzles equipped with a height-adjusting laser to optimize speed and can handle a wide range of components while maximizing speed. The JM-100 features a new active clinching unit that supports turn-in, turn-off and N-bend to prevent components from lifting during the reflow process.

Juki’s new Autonomous Material Handling System, building on their highly popular Intelligent Storage Systems, consists of the ISM3600 Ultra Flex Intelligent Storage System, the ISM3900 Ultra Flex expansion module, an interface module, an elevator unit and an Autonomous Intelligent Vehicle (AIV) designed to work as one unit. The complete package provides the unique ability to automatically store, retrieve, deliver, and return components throughout the factory. Components can be taken by the AIV from the main warehouse to the storage tower and any other location where they are needed.

Additionally, Juki will showcase its latest RV-2 3DXL large board AOI machine, Cube and iCube batch and inline selective soldering machines, Incoming Material Station (IMS) designed to automate the incoming materials process and P-Primo Large Board Screen Printer. For more information, visit Juki in Booth #2819.

Source: www.jukiamericas.com