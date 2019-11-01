Posted in | Composites | Design and Innovation

TRB Manufacturing Doors for West Midlands Railway Project

TRB Lightweight Structures is working in collaboration with CAF on the production of 17 new trains for West Midlands Railway. Each four-car train is designed to operate as a stand-alone vehicle, or can be coupled with additional units to increase passenger capacity. TRB has been appointed for the design and production of new gangway doors, used to section the cab off from passengers in driving mode, or used to create additional corridor space to allow passengers to move between trains when they are coupled.

CAF was looking for a partner within the UK, and approached TRB due to its extensive history and expertise in the manufacture of high quality rail interiors using composite materials. TRB has already assisted CAF with the door design specifically to suit the project; they will have an aluminium external skin with a honeycomb core, making them lightweight and perfect for use in the rail sector. The 136 doors – four per cab and overall eight per train – have been designed to meet GM/RT 2100 Rev 5 regulations, and will be impact tested to BS EN15152 standards to meet the stringent safety requirements of the UK rail sector.

Lyndon Newman, Lead Engineer of Rail at TRB, commented: “We are thrilled to be involved in this collaboration and to showcase our abilities. Our role is to assist our customers by manufacturing, testing and validating parts to meet their application needs. Each door for this project will be painted and supplied with locks, windows, hinges and frames for easy installation.”

Source: https://trbls.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. (2019, November 01). TRB Manufacturing Doors for West Midlands Railway Project. AZoM. Retrieved on November 01, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52396.

  • MLA

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. "TRB Manufacturing Doors for West Midlands Railway Project". AZoM. 01 November 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52396>.

  • Chicago

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. "TRB Manufacturing Doors for West Midlands Railway Project". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52396. (accessed November 01, 2019).

  • Harvard

    TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. 2019. TRB Manufacturing Doors for West Midlands Railway Project. AZoM, viewed 01 November 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52396.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Gunshot residue is carried in the cloud of smoke that is released when a gun fires. That smoke contains many particles. In this interview, Jeroen Smulders discusses the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution.

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

More Content from TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd

See all content from TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd