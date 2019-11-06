Three-Phase Monitoring Relays with a Wider Input Voltage Range

CARLO GAVAZZI is proud to announce the launch of several new Three-Phase Monitoring Relays which feature a Wider Input Voltage Range. These new models, part of the DPB and DPC families, are ideal for distributors and customers as they reduce the number of individual items that need to be stocked, while providing unsurpassed quality and functionality.

The new DPB and DPC models feature an upgraded switch mode power supply, which provides a wider input voltage range to cover different mains voltages, while reducing heat dissipation and improving reliability and stability. The DPB series has an input voltage range of 208 VAC to 480 VAC, while the DPC series has an input voltage range of 208 VAC to 690 VAC. All of the new models feature an expansive frequency range of 50 Hz to 400 Hz, making them ideal for a wide range of applications.

Three phase monitoring relays are ideal for protecting motors from severe damage that can result from loss of a phase, phase imbalance, or phase reversal. Motors can be found in a wide range of applications, including: HVAC systems, water treatment, material handling, machine tool, marine and aviation.

Key features of the DPB and DPC Three Phase Monitoring Relays include:

Noise, harmonics, and transient filtering

Significant reduction in power consumption versus previous models

Wide input voltage and frequency range

Voltage ranges selectable by DIP switches

DIN Rail mounting

Plug-in option available for DPB series

Source: https://www.gavazzionline.com/